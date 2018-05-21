Arsenal Set to Confirm Contracts for Mikel Arteta & Midfielder This Week as Club Build for Future

Arsenal look set to firm up their immediate future this week, with midfielder Jack Wilshere set to sign a new deal and Mikel Arteta ready to put pen to paper on his first managerial contract.

The Mirror report that the Spaniard will be announced as Arsene Wenger's successor this week, with his path to the job becoming clearer after purported candidates including Max Allegri and Diego Simeone made it clear that they were not interested in moving to north London.

Mikel Arteta has Wenger's philosophy but also understands the modern methods and tactics of Guardiola.

Arsenal might have struck gold if he is also good at man management. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) May 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Wilshere's future will be finalised in the coming days after he finally arrived at the decision to stay at the Emirates after a season of uhming and ahhing over contract offers from the club.

The England international, left out of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad last week, had been holding out for wages of over £100,000 a week despite having no commitments of interest from other top English sides and having shown a reluctance to move abroad when given the chance.

Think its about time I had my say...

It goes without saying that I’m naturally incredibly disappointed to have been left out of the England squad for the World Cup. I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad! — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 17, 2018

The 26-year-old appears to have finally relented in his demands, and is ready to sign a new three year contract in north London to work under his former teammate as the club prepare to move into an Arsene Wengerless future after 22 years of the Frenchman.

Arteta looks likely to have at least one new defender to work with next season, with Arsenal close to finalising the signing of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the coming weeks - thanks largely to new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat's history with the Bundesliga side.