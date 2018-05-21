Arsenal Set to Confirm Contracts for Mikel Arteta & Midfielder This Week as Club Build for Future

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Arsenal look set to firm up their immediate future this week, with midfielder Jack Wilshere set to sign a new deal and Mikel Arteta ready to put pen to paper on his first managerial contract. 

The Mirror report that the Spaniard will be announced as Arsene Wenger's successor this week, with his path to the job becoming clearer after purported candidates including Max Allegri and Diego Simeone made it clear that they were not interested in moving to north London. 

Meanwhile, Wilshere's future will be finalised in the coming days after he finally arrived at the decision to stay at the Emirates after a season of uhming and ahhing over contract offers from the club. 

The England international, left out of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad last week, had been holding out for wages of over £100,000 a week despite having no commitments of interest from other top English sides and having shown a reluctance to move abroad when given the chance. 

The 26-year-old appears to have finally relented in his demands, and is ready to sign a new three year contract in north London to work under his former teammate as the club prepare to move into an Arsene Wengerless future after 22 years of the Frenchman. 

Arteta looks likely to have at least one new defender to work with next season, with Arsenal close to finalising the signing of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the coming weeks - thanks largely to new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat's history with the Bundesliga side. 

