Bayern Munich Defender Hints He Could Leave Germany as He Talks Up 'Interesting' Foreign Leagues

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has put plenty of clubs on alert as he has declared that he is open to leaving Germany.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Manchester City, in particular, are expected to be piqued, given the player's latest comments and could be tempted into making an approach for the versatile German centre-back this summer.

Jerome Boateng can make any outfit look cool 😎



(📸: IG/jeromeboateng) pic.twitter.com/M2xcDXkg6l — Goal UK (@GoalUK) May 21, 2018

The 29-year-old has already spent time at City, joining from Hamburger SV in 2010, but things didn't go according to plan and he moved to Bayern after just one season.

Boateng has since developed into one of Europe's best defenders, helping Die Roten to six Bundesliga titles, as winning the World Cup with Germany four years ago. But he seems to be open to a new adventure elsewhere, although he claims to be "feeling very well" at his current club and is aware of how difficult it would be to leave the Allianz.

After spending seven seasons at Bayern München, Jerome Boateng says he considers a move abroad. "I don't know anything about that," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says. pic.twitter.com/GvUbose733 — Bayern Munich Fans (@FansOfBayernFC) May 21, 2018

“Foreign counties are always interesting. You do not have many chances. Everyone has to decide for himself whether he wants to gain experience again," he said in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I’m a different age now than I was at Manchester City and now at the point of thinking about it again. Of course, it’s very difficult to get away from Bayern. That would not be a decision against Bayern, I’ve been feeling very well in Munich for years.”

If he is intent on leaving, his availability would certainly prompt a transfer war. Jose Mourinho is understood to have already demanded five new players ahead of next season, while City will also be keen on improving their Premier League winning squad.

One would think that Chelsea would get themselves in the mix as well, given their failed season. But Boateng will obviously want to compete in the Champions League and that could rule them out completely.