Bayern Munich Defender Hints He Could Leave Germany as He Talks Up 'Interesting' Foreign Leagues

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has put plenty of clubs on alert as he has declared that he is open to leaving Germany.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Manchester City, in particular, are expected to be piqued, given the player's latest comments and could be tempted into making an approach for the versatile German centre-back this summer.

The 29-year-old has already spent time at City, joining from Hamburger SV in 2010, but things didn't go according to plan and he moved to Bayern after just one season.

Boateng has since developed into one of Europe's best defenders, helping Die Roten to six Bundesliga titles, as winning the World Cup with Germany four years ago. But he seems to be open to a new adventure elsewhere, although he claims to be "feeling very well" at his current club and is aware of how difficult it would be to leave the Allianz.

“Foreign counties are always interesting. You do not have many chances. Everyone has to decide for himself whether he wants to gain experience again," he said in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I’m a different age now than I was at Manchester City and now at the point of thinking about it again. Of course, it’s very difficult to get away from Bayern. That would not be a decision against Bayern, I’ve been feeling very well in Munich for years.”

If he is intent on leaving, his availability would certainly prompt a transfer war. Jose Mourinho is understood to have already demanded five new players ahead of next season, while City will also be keen on improving their Premier League winning squad.

One would think that Chelsea would get themselves in the mix as well, given their failed season. But Boateng will obviously want to compete in the Champions League and that could rule them out completely.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)