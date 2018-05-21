Crystal Palace Boss Receives Boost as First Team Star Looks Likely to Sign New Deal at Selhurst Park

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has received a boost in the transfer window, as midfielder Yohan Cabaye looks set to remain at Selhurst Park ahead of next season.

The 32-year-old looked like he could exit the London club this summer with his current contract expiring next month, but recent reports suggest that the France international is ready to sign a new deal with the Premier League side. 

Cabaye played a large part in the Eagles successful quest to climb out of the relegation zone and secure Premier League football for next season, and Hodgson is thought to be fond of the midfielder.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite reports in England that the former Newcastle player could be on the move, French newspaper L'Equipe revealed last week that Cabaye's agent would be travelling to London to discuss a contract extension for the Palace star. 

And today the same newspaper has offered more hope to the London club, with a report (via SportWitness) suggesting that rumoured suitors Marseille will not be chasing the player, whilst also stating 'Cabaye should stay at Palace'.

These reports from Cabaye's home country provide Palace with positive news, as L'Equipe claim that the central midfielder is confident that a contract renewal will be agreed. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The France international made 34 appearances for Palace this season, and the midfielder has been a near constant presence in the middle of the park over the past three seasons, since signing from Paris Saint Germain in 2015.

If a new contract is to be offered, the club will look to get the deal done as early as possible, to avoid other teams from creating a bidding war over next few months.

