German Midfielder Set to Join Juventus on Free Transfer From Liverpool After Agreeing 5-Year Deal

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will likely play his last match for the Anfield side on Saturday if he features in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

That is according to The Guardian, who are claiming that the German will join Italian Serie A side Juventus on a free transfer following the weekend's showdown and will sign a five-year deal with the Italian giants.

Can has been training with the rest of the squad and is said to be desperate to be given the nod by Jurgen Klopp, having come off a back injury. And although he is still understood to be in talks with the Reds over a new deal, he isn't expected to remain at Anfield past the end of the season.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, though, Klopp claimed to know nothing about the reports of the player signing for Juventus.

Emre Can has agreed a 5-year contract at Juventus and will join the club after the Champions League final. [Guardian]pic.twitter.com/Zkx329wJ1p — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) May 21, 2018

"No clue. Not important in the moment, to be honest," the manager said. "In this moment, he's 100 percent here and that's the only thing I'm interested in.

"I really have no idea. But that's not important to me in the moment."

Questioned on the player's chances of featuring on Saturday, his reaction was a positive one.

Jürgen Klopp has given us the latest on Emre Can's fitness.



Full update ➡️ https://t.co/MV90HovPnn pic.twitter.com/2LYq1gxm1v — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 21, 2018

"With Emre and players in the situation of Emre, it always depends on the reaction," Klopp continued. "Let me say it like this: 10 days ago I didn't think it's possible that he could do what he did today and do what he did in Marbella already.

"That looked good and the impression was really positive. But we have to wait again until tomorrow.

"The door is, of course, open and it's really nice to have him back in the group. He's really desperate to be part [of the game]. We will see."