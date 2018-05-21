Joe Hart Could Switch Premier League for MLS in Bid to Escape Man City Nightmare After Poor Loans

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to leave the Premier League club, with the USA thought to be his next destination.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer, as he looks to reignite his career by exiting the Premier League.

Ahead of Pep Guardiola's appointment as City boss, Hart was number one at the Manchester side and had been first choice between the sticks for the previous six seasons. However, the Spanish manager dropped the Englishman for his first game in charge and it has been a turbulent ride for Hart ever since.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The two-time Premier League winner opted to pursue a season long loan with Serie A side Torino, but after conceding the fourth highest number of goals in the league that term, it didn't go down as a successful spell, and Hart returned to City in the summer.

The keeper joined West Ham on loan for the 2017/18 campaign in a bid to resurrect his Premier League career, however he made a number of big mistakes and failed to hold down a place between the sticks, leading to his recent omission from England's World Cup squad this summer.

The Sun report that Hart is ready to quit City and is in search of a club that will promise him first team football. And a number of MLS sides are thought to be interested in the 75-time capped England international, with New York City FC believed to be keen on signing the keeper.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Hart has just 12 months left on his contract at City, and if he were to depart the club this summer he could go for as little as £3m. However, he is currently on a deal thought to be worth £125,000-a-week, which could stand as an obstacle for potential admirers.

New York City FC are believed to have set up talks with Hart this week, and the stopper could be tempted by a move to the States, as he targets a first team spot following his recent World Cup heart break.

And the 31-year-old may not be alone on his trip to the USA, with fellow Englishman Wayne Rooney also thought to be considering a move across the pond. The former Manchester United star is believed to be set to make the switch from Everton to MLS side DC United.

