Liverpool Receive Huge Injury Boost Ahead of Champions League Final as Duo Return to Training

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Emre Can has returned to training ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday, according to reports. 

The 24-year-old has not been seen in a Reds shirt since his side's 5-0 demolition of Watford in March after suffering from a back injury. 

However, according to Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce, the Germany international - who has been left out of Die Mannschaft's provisional 23-man selection ahead of their trip to Russia this summer - is on the path to return after featuring in training with the squad on Monday. 

Despite Can seemingly closing on being available for Liverpool, it is unlikely the central midfielder will feature again for the club - with the player's contract set to expire at the end of this season. 


Speculation suggests that the Anfield man will join Juventus following this weekend's Champions League final - with it said that the German will seal a five-year deal with the Serie A champions. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, the Frankfurt-born distributor is not the only extra body Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal for Saturday's showpiece, with James Milner, according to The Independent, also back in contention after missing the Merseysiders' final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion a week ago. 


The 32-year-old was suffering from a muscle problem but appears now to have recovered from the worst as he looks to secure his place in Liverpool's starting lineup in Kiev. 


Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip have all already been ruled out of contention. 

