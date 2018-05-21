Man Utd to Provide '£250m' War Chest as Pressure Mounts on Mourinho to Challenge for Honours

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho is expected to splurge at least £250m on new recruits this summer, as the Red Devils prepare for a major overhaul to their squad.

United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday means Mourinho has failed to add a trophy to last year's Europa League and EFL Cup triumphs, despite spending heavily on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelöf and Nemanja Matić last summer.

He is now expected to be given another hefty transfer kitty, with the Daily Mirror reporting that key targets such as Toby Alderweireld and Sime Vrsaljko have already been identified.

The Portuguese manager is keen to strengthen both his full-back options, with central defenders also understood to be high on his priority list this summer.

Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman at Old Trafford, is said to have met with Mourinho, where the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager informed Woodward that he requires at least five summer signings to make United competitive next season.

In addition to defensive reinforcements, Mourinho is believed to hold interest in a swathe of midfield and forward options, as he looks to replace a number of outgoing stars. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are just a number of players linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer, while club captain Michael Carrick has retired.

A number of the aforementioned departures are expected to happen, meaning Mourinho will have plenty of spots to fill in a squad that he desperate to add more strength in depth too, having finished 19 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race.


Mourinho is understood to have the club's support, for now at least, though it's anticipated that another season without silverware could result in the 55-year-old losing his job, particularly if they continue to play in the same manner as this season.


