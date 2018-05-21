Maurizio Sarri Hails 'Outstanding' Napoli Season But Remains Coy on Future Amid Premier League Links

Maurizio Sarri has praised everybody involved with Napoli following his side's 2-1 victory over Crotone on the final day of the season, but insisted he remains unsure of where his future lies.

The Naples side became the first team to earn more than 90 points and not win the league in Italy, finishing four points behind eventual winners Juventus. Their victory inflicted relegation on Crotone however, with their final day victory over Lazio on the final day of last season now a distant memory.

Speaking after the game, as reported by Football Italia, Sarri said: “We've had an outstanding season. The supporters were fantastic today, as they have been all season.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"I thought bowing to the crowd was the least we could do. They've given us absolutely everything. We wanted to exceed 90 points: we are proud of what we did."





After the initial celebration of the team's achievement this season, Sarri was asked about his future, and was clearly uncertain of where he will be next season.

"The truth is as Insigne put it – even I don’t know what I will do. After the match in Florence, when it became clear we wouldn’t win the League, we gave ourselves this new target of the points record.

De Laurentiis: "A win that caps off a wonderful season. Thanks to everyone - to Sarri, the players, Cristiano Giuntoli and to our wonderful fans all over the world." https://t.co/SVvgfyOn5C — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 20, 2018

“Right now I am hungry. Tomorrow I will talk to my family before anyone else. That’s what is right at this moment. The President needs a response quickly. We are at the end of the season and he needs to plan. I understand that he needs an answer.

“My only confusion is that in life everything comes to an end. It’s the truth and sometimes it’s better to finish stories while they are good. When I arrived, the team had finished 24 points off the top. Now, we are four points behind. We have not reached the target, but the journey has been fantastic."

Sarri has been heavily linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks, but with both clubs reportedly looking at other managerial targets, he may well remain in Naples after all.