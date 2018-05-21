Mauro Icardi Misses Out as Argentina Name Final 23-Man Squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has been dealt a huge blow as Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has excluded him from Argentina's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Icardi made it to the 35-man preliminary contingent, but Sampaoli has opted to leave him out, having previously aired concerns over both the Inter man and Juventus star Paulo Dybala not fitting his system.

Dybala, though, has been selected as a forward, along with Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain. Icardi, who scored 29 goals in 34 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri, will not participate.

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been rewarded for his good performances over the course of last season with an inclusion. 

Manchester United and Chelsea keepers Sergio Romero and Willy Caballero have also been named in the squad, while Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi will be heading to Russia as well.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero, Willy Caballero, Franco Armania.

Defenders: Gabriel Mercardo, Cristian Ansaldi, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna.

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano, Eduardo Salvio, Lucas Biglia, Giovani Lo Celso, Ever Banega, Manuel Lanzini, Maximiliano Meza, Angel Di Maria, Cristian Pavon.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)