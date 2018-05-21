Mauro Icardi Misses Out as Argentina Name Final 23-Man Squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has been dealt a huge blow as Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has excluded him from Argentina's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Icardi made it to the 35-man preliminary contingent, but Sampaoli has opted to leave him out, having previously aired concerns over both the Inter man and Juventus star Paulo Dybala not fitting his system.

Argentina's final 23-man FIFA World Cup roster is out! 🇦🇷



IN: Paulo Dybala. OUT: Mauro Icardi. pic.twitter.com/qVfMbimN9I — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2018

Dybala, though, has been selected as a forward, along with Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain. Icardi, who scored 29 goals in 34 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri, will not participate.

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has been rewarded for his good performances over the course of last season with an inclusion.

Manchester United and Chelsea keepers Sergio Romero and Willy Caballero have also been named in the squad, while Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi will be heading to Russia as well.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero, Willy Caballero, Franco Armania.

Defenders: Gabriel Mercardo, Cristian Ansaldi, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna.

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano, Eduardo Salvio, Lucas Biglia, Giovani Lo Celso, Ever Banega, Manuel Lanzini, Maximiliano Meza, Angel Di Maria, Cristian Pavon.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero.