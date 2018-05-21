Milan Confirm Initial Contact Has Been Made For Troubled Man Utd Star With Contract Expiry Looming

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Manchester United ace Marouane Fellaini could be heading to the San Siro this summer, after  Italian giants Milan confirmed that they have entered discussions with the powerhouse midfielder.

The 30-year-old Belgian international is out-of-contract at Old Trafford this summer, with months of speculation suggesting that Fellaini will be moving on at the conclusion of his current deal. He is believed to have snubbed various offers of a renewal to his Red Devils deal, with Fellaini keen to establish himself as a first-team regular elsewhere.

Now, Milan's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has confirmed that the signing of Fellaini, as reported by The Independent, would be an important acquisition for the Rossoneri, hinting that Milan hope to swiftly conclude a deal.

"Fellaini? He could be an important player. We know that he is not renewing his contract with Manchester United, but it is difficult to say if we have closed it." Mirabelli said.

"He has important parameters. We will do something in that role, but with maximum discretion. We will close a deal first before we announce a player."

United boss Jose Mourinho, is believed to be a big fan of Fellaini however, with his size and strength offering a helpful alternative for the club when chasing the game. The Portuguese manager wants to keep hold of him if possible, but his inability to offer regular game time looks to be problematic in United's efforts to reach an agreement.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Fellaini sat out the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday with a thigh strain, but should recover in time for the World Cup, where he has been named in the provisional Belgium squad.


The former Everton ace joined United back in 2013 when he followed former manager David Moyes to Old Trafford, but has failed to command a place in the side ever since. Milan's interest may well force Fellaini to seek pastures new, with the Rossoneri keen to strengthen their hand in an effort to return to Italy's top table.

