Multiple sources are reporting that Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon will join French champions Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday.

The Italian veteran called time on his career with the Old Lady at the end of the season after spending 17 fruitful years with the side, and he is now a free agent.

Of course, there must have been no shortage of offers for the shot stopper following his announcement. But it appears that PSG have stolen a march on all other suitors, with Sky Sports' Giovanni Guardala (H/T Gianluca Di Marzio) reporting that the club will announce a two-year deal for the ex-Juve keeper in the next two days.

Juventus did offer Buffon another off-field job within the club. But it is believed that after careful consideration, the 40-year-old decided that it would be best for him to keep on playing.

Having appeared in his final game for Juve at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday in a 2-1 win over Verona, the Italian icon bid an emotional farewell to the fans.

Perhaps still disappointed with his failure to win the Champions League with I Bianconeri over his lengthy career, Buffon could be aiming for one last hurrah with PSG, given the squad they've managed to assemble.

His agent is said to have already ironed out most of his deal, which will see him earn €8m over a two-year period. The only issue remains with PSG's hesitance to agree to a straight spell as they are looking to sign him on a one-year deal with the option of a further year instead.

The Ligue 1 giants were understood to have assured Alphonse Areola over his position in the squad by promising him he will remain as their No.1, but it now remains to be seen if it'll stay that way given the caliber of the company he'll be getting.