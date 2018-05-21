'Not the Send Off He Deserved': Former Hammer Slams West Ham's Treatment of Departing Club Legend

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Former West Ham United star Matthew Etherington is determined to set the record straight about the way in which defender James Collins was released by the Premier League side, who are currently managerless after David Moyes' departure.

The 34-year-old former Wales defender - who made 214 appearances for the Hammers over two spells with the club - reportedly claimed that he had been notified by email that he would be surplus to West Ham's requirements next season, rather than being given the news face to face.

West Ham claim that Collins was already aware that he would not be playing for the club next season, and that the email was no more than official confirmation of his departure. However, according to the following tweet, Etherington begs to differ:

'Ginge' is an affectionate nickname for the Welshman, whose 11 seasons at West Ham were interrupted by a two-season spell at Aston Villa from 2010 to 2012.

Having been a mainstay of the Hammers' defence in the past, Collins was reduced to more of a bit-part role this season, making just 13 Premier League appearances for his club as he struggled with a succession of injuries.

Nevertheless, the allegation that no senior West Ham representative actually spoke to the popular centre back about his impending departure will likely be greeted with deep hostility by Hammers fans, many of whom are already deeply dissatisfied with their club's hierarchy.

In what was a disappointing season for the Hammers, albeit one in which Moyes guided them to Premier League safety, unrest among the fans occasionally spilled over into ugly scenes at the London Stadium - most notably during the dismal 3-0 home defeat against Burnley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)