Paul Pogba Fuels Further Transfer Speculation by Refusing to Rule Out Man Utd Summer Exit

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has thrown fresh speculation and uncertainty onto his future at Old Trafford after seemingly refusing to rule out a summer departure during an interview on French television broadcast after Saturday's FA Cup final defeat.

Pogba was one of a number of United players who didn't perform to their best as Chelsea won 1-0 at Wembley to lift the famous old trophy, with the Frenchman heavily criticised all season for his inconsistent displays and strained relationship with Jose Mourinho.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"You're never sure of anything. Contractually, it's on, yes," the 25-year-old told Canal+ when asked if he will be staying at United this summer.

But despite an apparent fall out with the boss, Pogba insists the experience of the last few months have at least allowed him to grow and mature as a player and a leader.

"There were times when I wasn't playing. I was on the bench. Much has been spoken about. People thought it was wrong but a coach and player don't have to be best friends. One is not forced to go to the restaurant together. I had some problems - it's mental," the player explained.

"He put me on the bench, I answered on the pitch, I give my maximum every time. It made my leadership grow. I had the [captain's] armband uner Mourinho, it was the first time at club level. It's important to me as it makes me grow up to be a leader in the France team."

Last month, Pogba told Canal+ that he is not thinking about leaving United and has no problem with Mourinho after tabloid speculation suggested his relationship with the manager was starting to bear similarities to that of David Beckham with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003.

Pogba's next port of call will be to link up with the France national team ahead of the World Cup in Russia. Les Bleus have home warm up games against Republic of Ireland, Italy and USA coming up, before beginning their campaign for real against Australia in Kazan on June 16.