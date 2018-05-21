Polish Journalist Claims Lewandowski Wants to Leave Bayern Munich Before the World Cup

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Poland international Robert Lewandowski is eager to leave his club Bayern Munich this summer, and the 29-year-old wants to secure a transfer out of Bavaria before the start of the World Cup in Russia.

It has been speculated for some time that Lewandowski could end his eight-year spell in Germany once the transfer window opens, with many believing that his involvement in Saturday's cup final defeat could be the striker's last outing in Bayern colours.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Well-respected journalist Mateusz Borek (via Sport.PL) has added fuel to the fire by reporting that the former Borussia Dortmund star wants to leave the Allianz Arena before he travels to the World Cup with Poland.

Lewandowski has previously been a high profile target for Real Madrid in their search to improve on the current attacking options at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Interestingly, however, Los Blancos are not reported to be one of the three clubs who have been alerted to the latest update on Lewandowski's future. 

It is suggested that both Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing the Poland international this summer, while big-spending Paris Saint-Germain are also mulling over a move once the transfer window opens.

Lewandowski scored an incredible 29 goals in 30 games in the Bundesliga this season to win the Torjägerkanone - the award for the top goalscorer in Germany - for the third time in his career.

