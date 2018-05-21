PSG President Deems Rumoured FFP Sanctions to Be 'Scandalous' as UEFA Conduct Review

May 21, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed that it would be 'scandalous' to impose any sanctions on the French giants for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Ligue 1 champions splashed out a world record €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona last year, while an extra €180m will be spent to make Kylian Mbappé's initial loan move and permanent one to the Parc des Princes this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG's big spending caused outrage across the footballing world and European football's governing body decided to open an investigation into the French side to determine if they had breached any of their Financial Fair Play regulations.

But Al-Khelaifi has remained adamant that the Parisians have done everything by the book and he even claims that UEFA have been 'unjust' during their recent meetings over the investigations.

"For me, honestly, it would be surprising, abnormal and scandalous to be sanctioned," Al-Khelaifi told L’Equipe. "We’ve always followed the rules. It’s true that UEFA has been very hard during our talks and sometimes even unjust.

"We’ve done nothing wrong," he added. "They know where our money comes from, we don’t have any debts and we’ve given them guarantees.

"Other clubs in other leagues have debts. If you go to Spain, for example, there are many clubs in debt. We’re breaking even, so what do they want from us? They should leave us alone."

PSG have already faced sanctions from UEFA for breaching their laws on Financial Fair Play. The French side were limited to spending €60m back in 2014, but they could face stronger punishment this time around if it is found that there has been a breach.

