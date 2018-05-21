Report Reveals How Much Money Liverpool Will Make From Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

A report has revealed how much money Liverpool will make from their upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday night.


It's been a very successful campaign for Jurgen Klopp's men, who have already set a Champions League record for the most amount of goals from a team in a single campaign (40) will still one game remaining to add to their tally, and will look to cap off their historic campaign this weekend as they bid for their sixth triumph in the competition.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Not only will they play for European glory, but there will also be a significant amount of funds up for grabs for both teams this weekend. 


According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool will have taken home a total of over £70m should they win the final - and will still bring home a considerable amount of prize money even if they lose the game.


UEFA rule that the amount of prize money given to each team is dependant on their results in the group stages, how far they progress in the competition and each club's market pool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In Liverpool's case, they will receive €2m for qualifying through the knockout round after beating Hoffenheim, a further €12.7 for their group stage performances and will take away a total of €20m for their progression through the knockout stages.

To top it all off should the Reds take home the trophy, they'll receive another €15.5m whilst the runners up will take home a consolation €11m. Liverpool have already guaranteed €26.1m for their market pool, meaning they could leave Kiev with a significant increase in funds than they came with.


Although the money will be a big incentive for the club, the players will likely be more focused on achieving European glory and writing their names in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

