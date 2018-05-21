Roy Hodgson Compares In-Form Fulham Striker to Premier League Legend Ahead of Play-Off Final

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson boldly claimed that Aleksandar Mitrović's impressive display against Derby County last week reminded him of the performances of Premier League legend, Alan Shearer.

The 23-year-old striker was instrumental in helping Fulham overturn a one-goal deficit to book their place in the Championship play-off final, with goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Denis Odoi booking the Cottagers place at Wembley.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But ex-England boss Hodgson was eager to speak in glowing terms about Mitrović in particular, insisting that the Serbia international put in one of the 'best displays' from a target man in recent memory.

"They have Mitrović, who probably produced the best display of target play I have seen for a long while the other night," Hodgson said, quoted by football.london.

"He used his body well to hold the ball up and either turn the defender or bring others into the play - a bit like Alan Shearer really."

Fulham fans will be hoping that Mitrović - who is currently on loan from Newcastle United - can maintain his form heading into their play-off final against Aston Villa.





Mitrović has scored an impressive 12 goals during his short loan spell at Craven Cottage this season, having only moved to the capital during the winter transfer window.

But many expect that the Serbian is unlikely to be given a chance back at St. James' Park next season, with Newcastle likely to cash in on their red-hot striker after he has a chance to impress at the World Cup in Russia.