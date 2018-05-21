Tottenham Hotspur Youth Player Christian Maghoma Set to Leave for the Eredivisie in the Summer

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur youth star Christian Maghoma is reportedly on the verge of joining Eredivise side FC Twente, despite being given the option to extend his contract with the Premier League outfit.

The 20-year-old Congolese defender has been a member of the Spurs academy for over a decade, and with his current contract with the club expiring in June, his father has seemingly confirmed that he will choose to leave for the Netherlands.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"FC Twente are still a big club and we are looking for a club with a certain philosophy," Desmond Maghoma explained, as reported by Voetbal Primeur.

"Christian has played twelve years in the Tottenham youth academy where one builds up from the back, which he also looks for in his new club.

"I think FC Twente is a very good option - one of the best. Maybe not when we talk about money."

Maghoma, who played 19 games in the Premier League 2 this season, recently spent a three-day training internship with FC Twente, and all signs point to the defender making a permanent switch in the summer upon to expiry of his current contract.

Throughout his 12-year in the English capital, Maghoma has yet to make a first team appearance for Spurs and, with fellow centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers having recently signed a new contract until 2021, it seems as though a move away may be the best choice for the Congolese defender's career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)