Tottenham Hotspur Youth Player Christian Maghoma Set to Leave for the Eredivisie in the Summer

Tottenham Hotspur youth star Christian Maghoma is reportedly on the verge of joining Eredivise side FC Twente, despite being given the option to extend his contract with the Premier League outfit.

The 20-year-old Congolese defender has been a member of the Spurs academy for over a decade, and with his current contract with the club expiring in June, his father has seemingly confirmed that he will choose to leave for the Netherlands.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"FC Twente are still a big club and we are looking for a club with a certain philosophy," Desmond Maghoma explained, as reported by Voetbal Primeur.

"Christian has played twelve years in the Tottenham youth academy where one builds up from the back, which he also looks for in his new club.

"I think FC Twente is a very good option - one of the best. Maybe not when we talk about money."

Maghoma, who played 19 games in the Premier League 2 this season, recently spent a three-day training internship with FC Twente, and all signs point to the defender making a permanent switch in the summer upon to expiry of his current contract.

Throughout his 12-year in the English capital, Maghoma has yet to make a first team appearance for Spurs and, with fellow centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers having recently signed a new contract until 2021, it seems as though a move away may be the best choice for the Congolese defender's career.