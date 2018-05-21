Tottenham Shortlist Man Utd Forward as Top Priority With Club Searching for Reinforcements

Tottenham Hotspur have made Anthony Martial their top priority during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Manchester United forward has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this season, with recent speculation suggesting that the Frenchman could be moved on by José Mourinho in the summer.

The uncertainty surrounding Martial's future at the club has caught the attention of a number of clubs across Europe, but it is understood that Spurs are willing to go all out to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A report from the Standard outlines how Tottenham's recent history of attacking signings have made Martial, who has predominantly been deployed as a winger at United, a top priority for the club ahead of the first season at their new stadium - which will be known as 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' if naming rights aren't sold before the start of the campaign.

Tottenham are desperate to sign a new striker ahead of the new season, with the club's hierarchy eager to see someone challenge Harry Kane for a place in the starting lineup.

Spurs should ignore the idea of signing Martial - he’ll only leave for crazy money and/or to a side outside of England - and instead make an effort to bring Rashford in. It’s the only scenario where I could understand including Toby going the other way. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) May 19, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has instructed his employers not to sign an out and out striker however, with the Argentine manager instead keen to bring in a player who can play in a number of positions. He is understood to be wary of the limitations that can bring, having seen Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen both flop upon their arrivals in north London.

The former has struggled to adapt to life with Spurs after an impressive spell with Swansea, scoring just one league goal since his £14.5m move on deadline day last year. Similarly, Janssen endured an underwhelming start to his Tottenham career, before being farmed out on loan to Fenerbahçe.





Both players are now expected to be moved on permanently this summer, as Spurs focus their attentions on signing a player who cost United a fee upwards of £50m just three years ago.