Alexander-Arnold Reveals Going Up Against One Player Means He's Not Afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted he isn't worried about coming up against superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final, because he's already been humbled by another player.

The 19-year-old is gearing up for the biggest game of his life against Real Madrid in Saturday's final in Kiev, and will battle against the likes of record goalscorer Ronaldo in what could be the most difficult challenge of his playing career so far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The defender could be forgiven for feeling the nerves ahead of the game, but he actually revealed that facing his toughest opponent to date - Manchester City's young star Brandon Barker - is allowing him to feel relaxed about the prospect of trying to contain the Portugal captain.

He said, as quoted by the Mirror: "That’s probably one of the hardest games I’ve had.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"It was one of the first times I’d played right-back. I hadn’t played there too often. I was up against an unbelievable team and an unbelievable player in Brandon Barker.

"It brings back bad memories for me, but it’s those type of games that help you learn. They are the ones that you learn from the most. It’s not the good ones, it’s the bad ones.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"You make mistakes that you want to learn from, that you don’t want to happen again. And that’s what I try to do."

Barker may have had the beating of Alexander-Arnold that day with the full-back being hauled off early, but the 21-year-old has been loaned out three times by City and has only ever made one first team squad, which was for an FA Cup tie in 2016.

