Arsenal Request Updates for Porto Defensive Star as Interest Continues to Grow

Arsenal are continuing their interest in FC Porto's defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira, as building for the next Premier League season gets underway.

The Gunner's have shown an interest in the Portuguese international since 2011, and even though Pereira has been sidelined since April, it hasn't put the north London club off.

According to O Jogo - via the Mirror - Arsenal have been in touch with Danilo, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury that will see him miss the World Cup in Russia. But it seems like the injury-prone midfielder is still very much on Arsenal's radar.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Danilo, who has been capped 25 times for Portugal, and was part of the Portugal team who won the European Championships in 2016, would be a welcomed addition to the Arsenal squad.

With the reported change of heart in who should replace Arsene Wenger this summer, it could suggest that the Arsenal hierarchy are already in discussions with the new manager over possible transfer targets.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

It now seems that former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery looks favourite to take over at the Emirates this summer instead of the inexperienced Mikel Arteta. With the board concerned over fan's reactions to appointing a manager with no managerial experience, it looks as if the Arsenal owners have decided to go with their heads and not their hearts.

With the managerial position still up in the air at Arsenal, one thing does seem clear, that Arsenal are still very much interested in the services of the Portuguese midfielder. A position that needs strengthening whoever is to fill Arsene Wenger's shoes.