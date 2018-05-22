Benfica Star's Agent Set to Travel to England to Hold Talks With Man Utd Over Client

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Rumours of Benfica star Anderson Talisca moving to Manchester United could be about to gather pace, with the star's agent set to fly to England to hold talks with the Premier League giants.

Portuguese paper O Jogo - via Sport Witness - claim the forward is to fly back to his homeland of Brazil, where he will meet his representative Carlos Leite to talk about his future.

Epsilon/GettyImages

They are expected to discuss the supposed interest from United, which was reported in the UK on Sunday, as well as possible moves to Roma or Bejing Guoan. Newly promoted Premier League side Wolves have also been credited with interest.

Leite already has a flight planned to Manchester, and he is ready to talk to club officials about a potential deal for his client to join the Red Devils this summer.

Portuguese publications A Bola, Jornal de Notícias and Diário de Notícias are all reporting that a fee of around €40m would be enough to convince Benfica to part ways with the star.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Talisca, who recently followed United's official Twitter account to further fuel speculation, is a player who has been admired by Jose Mourinho since he managed Chelsea. He is a 6ft 3in attacking midfielder and is very much a 'Mourinho' player on the face of it.

The powerful 24-year-old is very dangerous from range, and finished with a respectable goals tally of 14 in 31 starts for loan side Beskitas in 2017/18.

