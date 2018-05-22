Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard in the Running for First Managerial Appointment

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is among a number of candidates being considered for the vacant managerial position at Championship side Ipswich Town, according to Sky Sports.

Mick McCarthy left the Tractor Boys in early April after owner Marcus Evans had decided against activating a one-year contract extension. The former Republic of Ireland boss was due to leave at the end of the season but, having been told his future was no longer with Town, decided to depart prematurely.

Evans has spoken to a number of contenders for the vacant position over the past few weeks and, according to the report, Lampard is among those to have been interviewed. The former Chelsea midfielder, who retired from football in 2014, is said to have spoken to the club on two occasions.

Nevertheless, Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst and St Mirren manager Jack Ross are considered to be the favourites for the job. Ross, who was recently named the PFA Scotland Manger of the Year, has also been interviewed twice. Hurst, on the other hand, is yet to be contacted by the club due to Shrewsbury's involvement in the League One play-off final.

In his first on-camera interview with the club, Evans told iFollow Ipswich (via the East Anglian Daily Times) that the new manager would be appointed sometime between the end of May and the beginning of June.

“A couple of important factors as well in the decision not being rushed, a lot is going to be happening at the end of season. Management changes are going to take place at the end of season.

"We want to see what those changes are. Thee may be others that come onto the list that currently aren’t on the list. From the football side our plans for pre-season are already in place. That’s not affected by taking time to reach the right decision. End of May, beginning of June feels right.”