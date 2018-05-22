Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has offered Liverpool quite the compliment leading up to Saturday's Champions League final clash between the two squads.

The Reds, unlikely finalists, engineered an amazing run to the Kiev final and could possibly top it off with what would be considered a shock victory over the Spanish behemoths.

They do boast an amazing attacking trio consisting of PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. And Ronaldo has admitted that the upcoming opposition reminds him of a Madrid squad from a few years back, although he rates Los Blancos as the better team.

"Liverpool remind me of the Real Madrid team of a few years ago, with three quick forwards up front," the Portuguese forward said during a press conference (H/T Marca) ahead of the final. "Finals are always special, it doesn't matter which team you face. I don't think it will be easy though, they have qualified on merit.

"I think Real Madrid are a better team, but we have to demonstrate this in the match."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also admitted that he's keen to get on the score-sheet, as he almost always does on the grand stage, but doesn't care who does the scoring as long as Real get to lift the big-eared trophy again.

"I want to feel good on Saturday, I hope to play well and score goals," he added.

"The most important thing is for the team to win, it doesn't matter who scores. We want to make history.

"I love playing in this competition, the matches are always of a high quality. To win this trophy then you have to beat the best in the world, anything can happen in the Champions League."