Ex-Crystal Palace Boss Frank de Boer in Talks With Championship Club About Managerial Role

Frank de Boer could be back in football management soon, with relegated Swansea City having held talks with the Dutchman.



The 48-year-old has been out of work since getting the chop from Crystal Palace after losing his first four Premier League matches without scoring.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

de Boer was dismissed after the poor run and reports that the players were not happy with his methods, and the club then appointed Roy Hodgson as his successor.



That turned out to be a masterstroke as the former England manager successfully steered them away from trouble after a tricky start of his own.



One would have thought that de Boer's terrible stint at Selhurst Park would have seen his stock plummet, but as reported by BBC Sport , new Championship club Swansea have spoken to him about taking over at the Liberty Stadium following their relegation.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The Swans decided against extending Carlos Carvalhal's short term contract and are currently on the hunt for a new first team boss, and Ostersunds coach Graham Potter and the unattached Jaap Staam have also been linked.



Should de Boer land the gig, he'll be hoping for a much better start to life than at his previous club. He is one of the worst managers of the Premier League era as things stand, and he'll want to prove that his dismissal was far too hasty - even though Palace's decision was eventually vindicated.