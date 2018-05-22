Guardiola Eyeing City Move for Highly-Rated Spurs Target as He Looks to Improve Title-Winning Squad

May 22, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly eyeing a move for Ajax defensive starlet Matthijs de Ligt, as he's keen on finding a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian overcame several setbacks to help see the Etihad side over the line and win his third Premier League title with the club during the season. However, his injury history is something which must always be taken into account. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Guardian report that the Spanish boss is monitoring the 18-year-old Dutch defender, who has been garnering lots of attention this year, especially after putting some solid performances in for the Netherlands side during International friendlies.

De Ligt is believed to be one of Mauricio Pochettino's main targets for his Tottenham squad and the player is tipped to replace Toby Alderweireld in the side.

Alderweireld doesn't seem to be any closer to agreeing a new deal with the Londoners, who are refusing to meet his demands of higher wages and a long-term deal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Adversely - and encouragingly for Daniel Levy - the Ajax defender has said that money will have little to do with whatever decision he makes on his future.

"I am going to make a decision with my head, not based on money offers," he was quoted as saying in April. 

"I think some players would be tempted when they get massive offers. But compared to ordinary people I think I earn a huge wage right now, anyway."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

As it relates to Kompany, he looks to still have a future at the Etihad, given the way he bounced back from injury.

“I know how hard it’s been for him physically but also mentally," City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak said recently. 


"But he’s a leader with an unbelievable personality to handle these challenges. The way he’s come back, the last two months of the season, he’s been arguably the best defender in the world.”

