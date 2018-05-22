Inter Insists Owner's Son Insists Luciano Spalletti and Mauro Icardi Will Both Remain at the Club

The son of Inter owner Jindong Zhang has insisted that both Luciano Spalletti and Mauro Icardi will remain with the club ahead of next season.

The Serie A side secured Champions League qualification with a dramatic victory over Lazio at the weekend. I Nerazzurri won 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico, as the two sides battled it out for the final spot in the top four. Spalletti's side came from behind twice, before finally taking the lead in the 81st minute, to snatch fourth spot thanks to their head-head record against Lazio.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

After a six year absence from the Champions League, Inter will now return to the competition, and Steven Zhang has expressed the importance of keeping hold of the man that made it possible.

Spalletti took over at the San Siro ahead of the recently concluded 2017/18 campaign, but he is only on a two-year deal, and Zhang Jr has revealed that the 59-year-old will definitely be offered a new contract following the success of his first season with the Italian side. Zhang Jr. also confirmed that star striker Icardi will be staying with the Serie A club.

“Is this a starting point? No, the starting point was at the beginning of the season, when we chose Spalletti and brought the right players to the squad.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“Will we renew with Spalletti? It’s not even a question that has to be asked. It’s the same for Icardi," said Zhang Jr, when speaking after the final game of the season, as quoted by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).





Icardi netted 29 goals in 34 league appearances this term, and the club are desperate to keep hold of the Argentinian forward, as well as their manager.

Steven Zhang also spoke of the spirit of the club and thanked everyone who played their part in reaching the clubs goal of a top four finish.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"First of all, I thank the fans, the players and the coaching staff, who gave everything they could.

“Even if we suffered and there were highs and lows, in the end we got the result we wanted. We all gave our all until the end to reach the finish line, as is the spirit of Inter.

“This is a club that conveys hope and positive energy to all the people of the world," said Zhang Jr.