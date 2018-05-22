Report: Leighton Baines Contemplating MLS Move to Galaxy or LAFC

Leighton Baines is reportedly weighing up the chance to make a move over to America as his career begins to run down to a close.

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Leighton Baines is reportedly weighing up the chance to make a move over to America as his career begins to run down to a close. MLS clubs LA Galaxy and the newly formed Los Angeles FC are both interested in acquiring the 33-year-old this summer, and a move seems almost certain.

The trend of footballers leaving Europe for one last pay day seems to be continuing. Be it China or the U.S., players are often seen leaving the top tiers of the game for one final pay day. In January, it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic moving to MLS, recent reports have linked Wayne Rooney with a switch to D.C. United, and now it could be his teammates' turn.

According to a report in the Sun, the left back is heading to California this summer to discuss potential moves to either Galaxy or LAFC, and Everton are believed to be willing to let the defender go free of charge in order to boost his personal payday when he eventually moves across the Atlantic.

While Baines is yet to fully make up his mind, the general assumption is that he will agree to make the move.

A move to Galaxy will see him competing with 37-year-old compatriot Ashley Cole. However, the Sun claim that Baines' arrival could be the catalyst to Cole making his way back to the Premier League, despite his age.

As for Everton, they've been linked with replacing Baines with former Toffee Tom Pearce - now plying his trade in Yorkshire with Leeds.

It is widely expected that Marco Silva will take the reigns at Goodison Park this summer following Sam Allardyce's dismissal, and the Portuguese may have ideas of his own in terms of a Baines replacement.

