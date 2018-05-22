Liverpool Fans Urge Jurgen Klopp to Make Move for Barcelona Legend This Summer

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta brought an end to his life long affiliation with Barcelona on Sunday, and Liverpool fans have were quick to urge their club to sign the 34-year-old former World Cup winner this summer.

The Spaniard confirmed that he would be leaving the Camp Nou last month, bringing an end to his 22-year stay at the Catalan club. The midfielder made an emotional final appearance in his side's 1-0 final day victory over Real Sociedad on the weekend.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Iniesta had originally hinted at a move away from Europe with reports last month suggesting that a move to the Chinese Super League was near completion. However the move failed to materialise, leading to Liverpool fans questioning why their club isn't in for the veteran midfielder.

Quite how these Liverpool fans believe a 34-year-old who has looked increasingly leggy this campaign would fit into Jurgen Klopp's energetic midfield remains to be seen, but linking a name like Iniesta to your club can certainly set the pulses racing.

Here is just a selection of the Twitter reaction...