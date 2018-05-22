'Seize the Moment!': Steven Gerrard Rallies Liverpool Players Ahead of Life Changing UCL Final

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has urged the club's players to make the most of an opportunity that will change their lives on Saturday evening, when the Reds take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Gerrard, now manager of Scottish outfit Rangers, knows exactly what it's like to win and lose in a Champions League final, having beaten AC Milan, that night in Istanbul back in 2005 - before losing to the same side only two years later.

And now, the 37-year-old has called for the Liverpool squad to earn the club its sixth Champions League title after overcoming the likes of Porto, Manchester City and AS Roma en route to Saturday night in Kiev.

“These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general," Gerrard told Liverpool's official website. "They are the moments that you dream of.

“My message to the players would be: go and grasp it, go and seize the moment you have worked so hard for. Go and reward yourselves for the journey you have taken this club on.”

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

A victory for Liverpool would stop Los Blancos from winning a third successive Champions League final - an achievement that has never been done before. While on a domestic level, Real Madrid have very much under performed this season, they still remain one of the most threatening sides in the entire world.

It won't be an easy game for Liverpool - who will be heading into the game as underdogs - but a win for Jurgen Klopp's men will be the first trophy the manager has lifted since his arrival back in 2015.