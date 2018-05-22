Sunderland Make CEO Position Redundant and Announce Martin Bain Has Left the Club

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Sunderland have today announced that they have made their CEO position at the club redundant, and therefore Martin Bain has left.

The north east club, who were relegated from the Championship in 2017/18, were recently taken over by Stewart Donald and Bain's position had been in some jeopardy.

Jeff J Mitchell/GettyImages

He has not been a popular figure at the Stadium of Light, and the announcement prompted widespread joy from Black Cats supporters.

Via a statement on the club's official website, Bain said: "My position of CEO at Sunderland AFC has been made redundant and I will be leaving the club with immediate effect.

"I wish the new owners and those involved with the club moving forward well for the future. During the last two years, I have had the honour and pleasure of working alongside a dedicated and passionate group of staff, who have nothing but the best interests of the club at their core.

"I am hugely appreciative of the steadfast support they have given me and I truly hope that they get to enjoy happier times."

New owner Donald placed on record his thanks to Bain, and now it is thought that he and 

fellow director Charlie Methven will take a hands on approach at the club to try and steer it back towards the top divisions following the destructive reign of previous owner Ellis Short.

