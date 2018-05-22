Swansea City Reportedly Set for Talks With Former Bayern Munich Assistant Willy Sagnol

Swansea are reportedly set to hold talks with former Bayern Munich assistant manager Willy Sagnol, as the recently relegated outfit prepare for life in the Championship. Friday afternoon saw stand-in boss Carlos Carvalhal relieved of his duties in SA1, and a host of names have already been linked with the Swans job.

As the club hunt for Carvalhal's successor - a manager that would become the eighth man to take charge of the club in three years (if you include caretakers Alan Curtis and Leon Britton respectively) - there have been calls for the re-instalment of 'the Swansea Way', something that has been missing since Michael Laudrup was sacked.

We can confirm that the club will not be extending Carlos Carvalhal’s contract.



Everyone at the #Swans would like to thank Carlos for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.



📰➡️ https://t.co/XfNOHX6wfB pic.twitter.com/gq3weAXKFL — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 18, 2018

The names linked recently suggest that this is what the club itself is after. The likes of Frank de Boer, Jaap Stam and Graham Potter have all been mentioned in the same breath as the vacant position in South Wales, but one more man has now thrown his hat into the ring.

According to the Mirror, former assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, Willy Sagnol, has expressed his interest in taking the reigns of the club; and the Swans are said to be interested in talking to him ahead of their return to the Championship.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Sagnol's only previous work in management was at the helm of French outfit Bordeaux as well as France's Under-21 side.

While there remains a long time before the new season starts, the club will be keen to hire a new boss sooner rather than later. A huge overhaul is expected for Swansea this summer, and ideally the new manager would be there to oversee it.