Swansea City Reportedly Set for Talks With Former Bayern Munich Assistant Willy Sagnol

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Swansea are reportedly set to hold talks with former Bayern Munich assistant manager Willy Sagnol, as the recently relegated outfit prepare for life in the Championship. Friday afternoon saw stand-in boss Carlos Carvalhal relieved of his duties in SA1, and a host of names have already been linked with the Swans job.

As the club hunt for Carvalhal's successor - a manager that would become the eighth man to take charge of the club in three years (if you include caretakers Alan Curtis and Leon Britton respectively) - there have been calls for the re-instalment  of 'the Swansea Way', something that has been missing since Michael Laudrup was sacked.

The names linked recently suggest that this is what the club itself is after. The likes of Frank de Boer, Jaap Stam and Graham Potter have all been mentioned in the same breath as the vacant position in South Wales, but one more man has now thrown his hat into the ring.

According to the Mirror, former assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, Willy Sagnol, has expressed his interest in taking the reigns of the club; and the Swans are said to be interested in talking to him ahead of their return to the Championship.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Sagnol's only previous work in management was at the helm of French outfit Bordeaux as well as France's Under-21 side.

While there remains a long time before the new season starts, the club will be keen to hire a new boss sooner rather than later. A huge overhaul is expected for Swansea this summer, and ideally the new manager would be there to oversee it.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)