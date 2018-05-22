Swansea Make Ostersunds FK Manager Graham Potter Priority Target as They Seek Premier League Return

Swansea have reportedly made Ostersunds FK boss Graham Potter their first choice managerial target, after dismissing Carlos Carvalhal.

The Swans are on the hunt for their next permanent manager in the wake of the disastrous Premier League campaign, which has seen them relegated to the Championship. The likes of Willy Sagnol and Frank De Boer have been linked with the vacant post at the Liberty Stadium, but Potter is now favourite, according to Sky Sports.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Swansea have made Graham Potter their first choice to take over as manager. The Ostersunds head coach could be appointed by the end of the week. #SSN pic.twitter.com/D37vzcyFA5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2018

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Sky report that Potter, who has been receiving a lot of attention from British clubs after his good work with in Sweden, is the man they want to take over from the dismissed Carvalhal.

The 43-year-old English coach won the Allsvenskan, Sweden's top division, with Ostersund last season, following back-to-back promotions in 2012 and 2013. And his coaching profile has received quite the boost, given his success over in Sweden.

It was cited as a major factor in the club's relegation.



Swansea City are considering a new role to boost player recruitment 👇https://t.co/2xBCa3omH2 #Swans pic.twitter.com/86C0iAK0Al — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 22, 2018

The side's promotion to the Allsvenskan was actually the first in their history as a club and the achievement has already left Potter as one of the most admired figures in their history.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Swansea have made Graham Potter their first choice to take over as manager. The Ostersunds head coach could be appointed by the end of the week. #SSN pic.twitter.com/D37vzcyFA5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2018

Potter's assistant, Billy Reid, is also understood to have turned down the chance to discuss taking charge of the Swans back in 2010 while he was at Hamilton Academical.

Swansea interview Ostersunds manager Graham Potter for vacant position. @JPercyTelegraph reports https://t.co/bzPy9DvlkR — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 22, 2018

While Potter now seems the frontrunner, the Swans have also been linked with former Wales and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman, while ex-Reading boss Jaap Stam was also believed to be under consideration