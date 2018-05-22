Tottenham Pursuit of Promising Ajax Defender Boosted After Dutch Side Make Progress on Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of signing young Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt have been given a huge boost, with the Eredivisie side making significant movement towards an agreement to sign a potential replacement for the player.

18-year-old de Ligt became the Dutch league's youngest ever captain this season, becoming a first-team regular and making 39 appearances for his club in all competitions.





However, according to reports from football.london, Ajax have progressed in their talks to sign Boca Juniors' Lisandro Magallán as his replacement, and this would mean de Ligt having the green light to leave this summer.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

De Ligt has been the subject of much interest this season, with clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, all also believed to be keeping an eye over the player's movements.





And, despite Ajax not wanting to lose their academy graduate, the club is willing to sell the defender, on the grounds that they manage to sign 24-year-old Argentinian centre-back Magallán as his replacement.





With this move for Magallán now looking increasingly likely, it appears that Tottenham are at the front of the race to sign yet another Ajax player, after their previous signings of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The north London side are believed to be assessing their defensive options as another one of their former Ajax players, Toby Alderweireld, continues to be linked to a move away from the club.





Alderweireld made 14 appearances for Spurs during the last campaign, with numerous rumours linking him to transfers abroad and to other Premier League sides, continually hanging over his head.

However, should he move on or remain at the club, Tottenham appear ready to do business early this transfer window, with defensive additions such as de Ligt at the top of their wishlist.