VIDEO: What Fernando Torres Told Antoine Griezmann as Barça Target Was Booed by Home Crowd

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

An on-screen exchange of words between Atletico Madrid strike pair Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres may have given another clue as to where the French attacker's future lies this summer. 

Griezmann endured a tough match against Eibar on Sunday evening, and Torres' words caused the 27-year-old to break down into tears.

It's long been reported that Griezmann will be leaving Atletico Madrid for Barcelona this summer. Various meetings between representatives, supposed wage packages being floated around in the media, and yet even reports of Griezmann telling his teammates he wants to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

It's all a bit toxic for everyone involved with the club - especially the fans, who, on Sunday, gave Griezmann one hell of a tough ninety minutes. The attacker was greeted by his own fans with boos and jeers, making it evident how they felt about his situation.

but there was one important moment between Griezmann and Torres that seemed to confirm the rumours of his departure.

"We're not going to reproach you for anything," Torres appeared to tell Griezmann (in Spanish, of course), before the Frenchman broke down into tears on the pitch.

It could've been the atmosphere, the occasion, the hay fever - all sorts of circumstances that built up the cause for emotion. Or, as the papers would love for us all to believe, it could've been the fact that Griezmann knows this was his last match for Atleti, and Torres is only reminding him of it. 


Either way, Torres makes it clear that he and his teammates will hold no grudge against Antoine.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)