AC Milan Director Disrespects Virgil van Dijk With Odd Remark Regarding Own Star Defender

AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli appears to have taken a thinly veiled swipe at Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk amidst speculation over Alessio Romagnoli’s future.

Romagnoli has been linked with a move away from San Siro this summer after AC Milan only managed to qualify for Europa League this season. Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea are believed to be two of the clubs interested in signing the Italian defender.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has drawn a lot of press this season with some excellent performances and fans are looking for assurances over the player’s future. Mirabelli recently spoke out in an interview and appears to have warned off potential suitors by suggesting Milan will hold out for a huge price.

Calciomercato quoted Mirabelli as saying: "Romagnoli is one of the best power stations in the world: if Van Dijk has been paid €80m, how much can Alessio be worth?"

Milan’s sporting director certainly seems to rate Romagnoli above Van Dijk and, after seeing the huge price tag Liverpool paid for the Dutchman, suggested it will take a similar offer to secure a deal for Romagnoli.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool fans were none too happy with the comparison as Liverpool site Empire of The Kop dismissed the comments as 'stupid'. Although Mirabelli could simply be commenting on the outrageous fees being paid in the Premier League today.

Regardless, the news will come as a blow to both London clubs tracking the player, whilst Van Dijk can look to add to his value by leading his side to Champions League trophy this weekend.