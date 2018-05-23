Agent Confirms Spurs Star Not Ready to Sign New Contract in Order to Consider Options

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele has seen fresh doubt poured over his future at the new White Hart Lane after his agent informed a Dutch news outlet that the midfielder will not currently be signing a new contract with the club.

Dembele, who has been with Spurs since 2012 after two impressive years with Fulham, has just one more year left on his existing deal and, at the age of 30, is seemingly considering his options.

"Mousa has another one year contract with Tottenham, he has played a fantastic season and there is a lot going on around him," agent Tom de Mul told Soccer News in the Netherlands.

"There is a lot of interest inside and outside of Europe. We are waiting for the World Cup and I hope he plays in Russia, because he deserves that after such a peak season.

"A difficult last year avoid as with [Toby] Alderweireld? For the time being, Mousa does not sign."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It would appear that De Mul hopes his client can use the World Cup as something of a shop window to impress, either to yield an improved offer from Spurs, or another from elsewhere.

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has noted that Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan are just one of the clubs thought to be interested in Dembele. AC Milan and Juventus have also been linked.

Dembele is one of 12 Spurs players who have been named in preliminary or final World Cup squads by six different countries this summer. Dembele is joined in the preliminary Belgium squad by fellow Spurs' stars Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris and Davinson Sanchez will be representing Denmark, South Korea, France and Colombia respectively.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier also make Tottenham the single most represented club in the England squad, with Kane also named as captain this week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)