American Consortium Including Miami Dolphins Owner Linked With AC Milan Takeover

An American consortium has been linked with a move to take over AC Milan in the coming weeks, and it includes Stephen Ross, the owner of NFL team the Miami Dolphins.

As part of the move to take over the Rossoneri, Goldman Sachs and Ross are looking to stabilise the Serie A giants, making the best of a bad situation currently threatening the club, according to MilanoFinanza as reported by Calciomercato.

On Tuesday, UEFA turned down a settlement agreement offered by Milan who will now face repercussions as a result of their violation of Financial Fair Play. AC Milan's current co-owner Li Yonghong has been deemed untrustworthy by the European governing body, with the Chinese businessman finding himself incapable of refinancing the club's loan.

Handout/GettyImages

While Milan are being referred to the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB for violation of the Financial Fair Play regulations, there is the possibility that the Elliott Fund take over at San Siro to put the club on the market for a sum between €400m and €500m.

Should Ross take over the Milanese club, there is the possibility he could bring in a number of celebrities as minority owners, as he did with Mark Anthony and the Miami Dolphins, with the influential real estate mogul able to invest heavily in Milan's recovery and future development.