Andres Iniesta Reveals Move to Japan After Barcelona Farewell

Andres Iniesta is set to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe following his departure from Barcelona after a 16-year spell at the Nou Camp.

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

He is expected to sign a three-year-deal, and according to the Independent, the transfer is set to be finalized and announced on Thursday. The Spaniard posted a picture on Twitter spelling out his imminent move to Japan.

Vissel Kobe currently find themselves sixth in the J1 League and have been a part of the top flight since 2014 when they secured their return to the first division after one season in the J2 League. 

Currently captained by former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski, they are yet to win the J1 League title, however their hopes will receive a heavy boost with the signing of Iniesta.

The 33-year-old ended his career at Barcelona with a win as they defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 in their final game of the season on Sunday - having made 674 appearances for the Catalans. Then after saying his goodbyes to the staff and players, Iniesta flew to Japan to discuss personal terms.

It's been an emotional week for the midfielder who also received a call-up to the Spanish World Cup squad. It'll be his third World Cup campaign with the national team - having won the competition in 2010 - and continues to be a key player for Julen Lopetegui's side.

He'll always be a legend at Barcelona and will be viewed as an icon in European football, but Iniesta isn't ready to hang his boots up just yet as he sets himself for a new challenge. He will then re-join the national team on Monday to continue his World Cup preparation.

