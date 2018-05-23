Arsenal Unveil 'Visit Rwanda' as New Sleeve Sponsor Supporting Country's Booming Tourism

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Arsenal have taken their first ever sleeve sponsor after partnering with the Rwanda Development Board and will display 'Visit Rwanda' on the left sleeve of all the club's teams next season, helping drive the African nation towards becoming a global tourist destination.


Having emerged from the atrocities of the 1994 genocide, Rwanda is riding a booming economy and has seen its number of tourist visitors double over the last 10 years.

As part of the deal, 'Visit Rwanda' will also be displayed at the Emirates Stadium during games as well as on interview backdrops. Players and coaches will additionally be visiting the country to meet local children in Rwanda and host coaching camps.

Bordered by Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi in east central Africa, the tiny country is home to an incredible array of wildlife, including lions, black rhinos, chimpanzee, zebras and the critically endangered mountain gorilla.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Arsenal and showcasing the vibrancy and beauty of our country. Rwanda is a country pulsing with energy, creativity and innovation," Rwanda Development Board chief executive officer Clare Akamanzi told Arsenal.com.

"Visit Rwanda and discover why we are the second fastest growing economy in Africa. Investors in Rwanda are able to register their businesses in only six hours and prepare to enjoy the opportunities accrued from the free trade agreements that we've signed with over 50 countries.

"Renowned for our incredible and unique Mountain Gorilla tracking experience, tourists can also enjoy a variety of water sports, cycling, hiking, bird watching to list a few of the tourist attractions available while in Rwanda."

Arsenal launched their new home kit for 2018/19 earlier this week, while the Gunners have also taken a huge step forward by officially appointing Unai Emery as their new manager.

