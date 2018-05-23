Aston Villa's John Terry Could Snub Premier League Comeback in Favour of MLS or China

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Chelsea legend John Terry has been a revelation for Aston Villa this season and will captain them in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

However, there is growing talk that the 37-year-old former England skipper may choose to snub a Premier League return in favour of a move to Major League Soccer or China.

According to the Mirror, Terry will consider big money moves from clubs in both leagues prior to committing his future to Villa.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He joined the East Midlands club last summer on a one-year contract after 22 seasons at Stamford Bridge, and it is understood that he will be offered a contract extension regardless of Saturday's result against Fulham.


Terry has made 32 appearances for Villa this season in the Championship, helping Steve Bruce's side finish fourth in the table.

Nevertheless, the allure of high salaries could attract Terry to play his football next season further afield, either in the USA or China. Terry had last month suggested it would be an “easy decision” to stay on and try his hand in the top flight again.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Englishman does have strong connections with China though - having embarked on his one-man promotional 'John Terry China Captain Tour' in 2015 - and reports suggest he could earn up to as much as £300,000-a-week across a two-year deal in the country.

Both countries have been commonly taken routes by older professionals at the end of their careers, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic a recent famous arrival in the MLS.


Bastian Schweinsteiger and Terry's former Chelsea and England teammate Ashley Cole also both feature for teams in America's top flight, whilst names like David Beckham and Thierry Henry have spent time late in their careers there.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Meanwhile, in China, players have earned huge salaries competing in the Chinese Super League - the country's top division.


Former Premier League striker Carlos Tevez became one of the highest paid footballers in the world after joining Shanghai Shenhua in 2017.

A number of former Chelsea teammates of Terry have also played in China, with Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka and Demba Ba all plying their trade in the East Asian country for a time.

