Barcelona Striker 'Agrees Transfer' Back to Former Club Valencia Following Failed Camp Nou Spell

In anticipation of a summer move that all parties want to see happen, Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is making the necessary preparations for a return to his former club Valencia.





Having made just 50 appearances and contributing 15 goals for the Catalonian giants since his move from Los Ches in 2016, it appears that Alcacer is getting his wish and returning to the club where he made his name.

In January Alcacer expressed his desire to rejoin his old side - a desire that should come to fruition during this transfer window. A report in Onda Cero (via Football Espana) claims that the 24-year-old striker has already begun to move out of his home in Barcelona to his previous residence in Valencia in anticipation of a move.

One can't blame Alcacer for wanting to get out of the Nou Camp, as waiting for game time behind the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho is surely arduous - and 50 appearances in all competitions over two seasons backs that up.

Conversely, Alcacer played more than 120 games for Valencia, scoring 43 goals with 17 assists before his €30m deal to Barcelona in 2016.

However, Alcacer may still have work to do to fight his way into the starting XI with Valencia, as the club had two of the top 15 strikers in La Liga last season in Rodrigo (16 goals) and Simone Zaza (13 goals). Alcacer scored four goals in 17 league appearances last season (7 in all competitions).

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their already formidable attack with the signing of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezman - though no deal has yet beed made and there are even some reports suggesting that the Frenchman has told teammates he plans to stay with the club, despite the continued interest.