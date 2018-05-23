Bayern Munich Reportedly Join Tottenham & Dortmund in Race to Sign Stuttgart Starlet Benjamin Pavard

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Bayern Munich have shortlisted French defender Benjamin Pavard as a potential new recruit this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been a stand out player in his first season in the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart this year, catching the eye of clubs from across Europe.

It had been claimed that Borussia DortmundLiverpool and Tottenham were all keeping tabs on the young defender who has been selected as part of Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad this summer.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

But le10sport claim that Bayern Munich could muscle their way into negotiations this summer if they want to make a move for Pavard - with a deal for the Stuttgart defender likely resting on the future of Jérôme Boateng.

It had been suggested that Pavard could be available for as little as €30m this summer, although his club have quickly rebuffed those claims.

The 22-year-old left the academy system of LOSC Lille in 2016, joining Stuttgart following their relegation to the second division in Germany.

Pavard showed a lot of promise in his first year with the club, and a stunning performance on his debut won the hearts of fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena instantly.

Since then the young centre back has become one of the most highly rated players across Europe, with many expecting that he will leave Stuttgart this summer following his involvement at the World Cup in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)