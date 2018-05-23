Bayern Munich Reportedly Join Tottenham & Dortmund in Race to Sign Stuttgart Starlet Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich have shortlisted French defender Benjamin Pavard as a potential new recruit this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been a stand out player in his first season in the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart this year, catching the eye of clubs from across Europe.

It had been claimed that Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Tottenham were all keeping tabs on the young defender who has been selected as part of Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad this summer.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

But le10sport claim that Bayern Munich could muscle their way into negotiations this summer if they want to make a move for Pavard - with a deal for the Stuttgart defender likely resting on the future of Jérôme Boateng.

It had been suggested that Pavard could be available for as little as €30m this summer, although his club have quickly rebuffed those claims.

The 22-year-old left the academy system of LOSC Lille in 2016, joining Stuttgart following their relegation to the second division in Germany.

Benjamin Pavard makes the France World Cup squad. Watching him play over the past season you could tell he would be good. A lot like Raphael Varane. https://t.co/gnd3gURLG0 — LFC Scout Watch 🇺🇦 (@Mobyhaque1) May 18, 2018

Pavard showed a lot of promise in his first year with the club, and a stunning performance on his debut won the hearts of fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena instantly.

Since then the young centre back has become one of the most highly rated players across Europe, with many expecting that he will leave Stuttgart this summer following his involvement at the World Cup in Russia.