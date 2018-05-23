Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Join Tottenham in Race to Sign £13m Rated Wonderkid Hwang Hee-chan

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to conclude a deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Hwang Hee-chan, but will face competition from Tottenham, who are also reportedly interested in the Korean.

According to Austrian outlet Salzburger Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund are set to go head to head with the London club for the transfer of Hwang, who enjoyed a fine season with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

The 22-year-old began his career playing for Pohang Jecheol High School football team in South Korea, which has very close ties to the Pohang Steelers. Hwang was subsequently signed to a senior deal by FC Liefering in Austria in 2015, but subsequently joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2016.

KRUGFOTO/GettyImages

Hwang scored 12 goals in 35 games this season, and featured as Red Bull Salzburg beat the likes of Real Sociedad, Lazio and even Dortmund themselves on their way to the Europa League semi final this season.


Red Bull Salzburg, under manager Marco Rose, comfortably won the Austrian Bundesliga, and their European exploits have led to interest in many of their star players from across Europe. The likes of  Duje Caleta-Car, Stefan Lainer, Diadie Samassekou, Valon Berisha, Amadou Haidara and Moanes Dabour have all been subject to transfer rumours, and now Hwang is another name being linked with a move away.


With Hwang named in South Korea's squad for the World Cup this summer, Tottenham may turn to their own South Korean star Son Heung-min for help convincing Hwang to choose Tottenham over Borussia Dortmund. 


Hwang and South Korea will face Sweden, Mexico and Germany in Group F at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

