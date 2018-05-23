Carlo Ancelotti Replaces Maurizio Sarri as Napoli Manager

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Napoli have appointed former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach following the departure of Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old manager held talks with Napoli's president Aurelio Di Lauretiis in Italy's capital last week before replacing Sarri who guided the Ciucciarelli to a second place finish in Serie A this season.

Ancelotti had been out of management since his departure from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in September 2017, with the Napoli job being his first management job in eight months, and his first management job in Italy since his departure from AC Milan to join Chelsea in 2009.

After offers from a plethora of other jobs, including the Italian national team, Ancelotti settled on signing a three-year contract with Napoli, reportedly worth €6m (£5.27m) a year.

Following Sarri's departure, the former Napoli boss has been linked with jobs with both Zenit St Petersburg and Chelsea, although the Premier League is reportedly his preferred destination.

After the 59-year-old Sarri was confirmed to have departed Napoli on Wednesday evening, De Laurentiis took to Twitter to show his appreciation for Sarri's service at the Stadio San Paolo over the last three years.

Regarding Sarri's departure, Larentiis said: "I would like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his precious dedication to Calcio Napoli, which has made it possible to give prestige and emotions to the city and to the blue fans all over the world, creating a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. Bravo Maurizio."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)