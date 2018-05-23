Napoli have appointed former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach following the departure of Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old manager held talks with Napoli's president Aurelio Di Lauretiis in Italy's capital last week before replacing Sarri who guided the Ciucciarelli to a second place finish in Serie A this season.

Ancelotti had been out of management since his departure from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in September 2017, with the Napoli job being his first management job in eight months, and his first management job in Italy since his departure from AC Milan to join Chelsea in 2009.

After offers from a plethora of other jobs, including the Italian national team, Ancelotti settled on signing a three-year contract with Napoli, reportedly worth €6m (£5.27m) a year.

Following Sarri's departure, the former Napoli boss has been linked with jobs with both Zenit St Petersburg and Chelsea, although the Premier League is reportedly his preferred destination.

After the 59-year-old Sarri was confirmed to have departed Napoli on Wednesday evening, De Laurentiis took to Twitter to show his appreciation for Sarri's service at the Stadio San Paolo over the last three years.

Ringrazio Maurizio Sarri per la sua preziosa dedizione al Calcio Napoli che ha permesso di regalare alla città e ai tifosi azzurri in tutto il mondo prestigio ed emozioni, creando un modello di gioco ammirato ovunque e da chiunque. Bravo Maurizio.

Regarding Sarri's departure, Larentiis said: "I would like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his precious dedication to Calcio Napoli, which has made it possible to give prestige and emotions to the city and to the blue fans all over the world, creating a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. Bravo Maurizio."