Graham Potter 'Verbally Agrees' Swansea Managerial Position Ahead of Expected Announcement on Friday

FK Ostersunds manager Graham Potter has reportedly agreed to take on the vacant manager's position at Swansea. The former West Brom player has been in charge of the Swedish outfit for seven years, but following an impressive interview with the recently relegated Premier League club, he will make the move to South Wales; to be officially announced on Friday.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Swans job since the club announced that they would not be renewing Carlos Carvalhal's contract on Friday. The likes of Jaap Stam and Frank de Boer have been two of the more prominent ones, but none more so than Graham Potter, who has been the bookies' favourite to take the role.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Potter has 'verbally agreed' to take the helm in SA1 as the club look to make an immediate return to the top flight.

No formal contract discussion have yet taken place, nor have the Swans discussed a compensation package with Ostersunds, but once Potter has taken charge of his side's upcoming encounter with IK Sirius, the 43-year-old is set to inform his players of the decision.

The news comes only a day after Potter attempted to talk down his links with the Swans - claiming that the news was nothing more than rumours being circulated by the press.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“It’s just speculation. Now I will focus on the important match we will play tomorrow,” Potter told Swedish site osdsport.se (via the Independent).

Potter's track record at Ostersunds plays a huge role in why the Swans want the young manager to take the reigns. Having taken Ostersunds from the fourth tier of Swedish football, all the way to beating Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in the Europa League this season, Potter knows how to develop a squad - something Swansea desperately need.