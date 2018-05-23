How Unai Emery 'Blew Away' Arsenal Chiefs in Meeting Regarding the Vacant Manger Job at the Emirates

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

After 22 years of Arsene Wenger sitting in the Arsenal hotseat, the Frenchman has finally passed the torch, with former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery taking up the reigns at the Emirates.

An extensive and meticulous recruitment process saw the likes of Luis Enrique, Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta all linked as Wenger's successor however, after much consideration by the Arsenal chefs, they elected to appoint Emery as the new Gunners boss.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Although the decision was met with a mixed reception from Arsenal fans, the figures behind the decision are clearly certain the Spaniard is the man to take the North London club forwards.

Many cite his obsessive attention to detail as a reason he will fail in the Premier League, with anecdotes emerging of the Spaniard giving his players USB sticks full of tactical analysis to watch throughout his time with Valencia. 

However, Emery's track record throughout his tenure in Paris speaks for itself, with BT Sport present Jake Humphrey perfectly surmising the new Arsenal boss' pedigree. Taking to Twitter, Humphrey spoke very highly of Emery, writing: "I assume the negativity towards Emery is ignorance? Want an experienced winner? Five major trophies in three years at PSG.

"Want youth? He's 46. Same as [Mauricio] Pochettino and [Sean] Dyche. Younger than Pep [Guardiola], [Jurgen] Klopp, [Antonio] Conte, Jose [Mourinho]."

Such statistics surely place Emery amongst the upper echelons of managers in world football, thereby leaving Wenger's legacy in North London in safe hands.

However, with former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta seemingly destined for the vacant managerial role at the Emirates just less than a week ago, what was it that caused such a dramatic U-turn?

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to a source close to the club, Arsenal chiefs held a secret meeting with Emery last week, whereby he allegedly blew them away with his expansive knowledge and grandiose plans to take Arsenal forward, as reported by The Sun.  

In the meeting, which was led by Ivan Gazidis, Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat, the Spaniard displayed a presentation whereby he gave a forensic analysis on every single current Arsenal player.

Furthermore he explained in great detail exactly how he would improve each player and identified the tow players he would build his squad around, those being Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A source said: "He knew more about the Arsenal squad and every relevant detail about their career path and injury histories than people who had been at the club for years."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)