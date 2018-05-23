Inter Defender Claims He's Happy at San Siro Despite Transfer Rumours After Qualifying for UCL

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has squashed reports claiming he's set to leave the club this summer by insisting he wishes to stay at San Siro next season.

The Slovakia international moved to Inter last summer for a fee of €20m and enjoyed a successful debut season at the club. He played in all 38 of Inter's Serie A games this season and even managed to bag himself four goals, helping his side to a fourth placed finish and into the Champions League.



His impressive performances have caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United, with his agent not helping matters by telling Slovakian news outlet Sport (via Football Italia ) that his client was happy at the club but admitted he could leave at the end of the season.



Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, speaking as quoted by Sport Skriniar insisted that he's never considered leaving Inter and that he looks forward to playing in the Champions League next season.





He said: "I'm happy with Inter. We will play the group stage of the Champions League next season, so my goal for this year is fulfilled.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"Staying in Inter is a priority for me. I never thought I'd go away. I always wanted to stay and the fact that we got a place in the Champions League group is just some of the culmination of everything."





After an impressive debut season, the 23-year-old will be looking to pick up where he left off after the summer break as Inter look to mount a title challenge next season as they also compete in the Champions League for the first time since 2012.