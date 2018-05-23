Jurgen Klopp Gives Fans a Very Positive Update on the Future of Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is very confident that Mohamed Salah will remain a Liverpool player.

After the Egyptian's stellar season, which saw him score 44 goals in all competitions, European giants Real Madrid have been linked with making a move for Salah.

Klopp was interviewed by Channel 4 for their new documentary about Mohamed Salah, Mo Salah: A Football Fairy Tale, and he explained why he believes that Salah will remain at the club this summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I’m not tempted by other places in the world of football other than Liverpool.

“If you want to go for the weather, then maybe Spain is a good place. If you want to see the Eiffel Tower, then maybe you go to Paris St Germain.

“My thought is that he loves it here and I’m as sure as I can be that he wants to stay."

Liverpool fans also received another boost in their hopes of keeping Salah at Anfield, with reports coming out of Spain that certain players in the Real Madrid squad are unhappy with the club's rumoured pursuit of the Egyptian.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol have reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, two of the most influential figures in Madrid, have been protesting the contract which could be offered to Salah.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Some of the squad, including Ronaldo himself, have tried and failed to negotiate a wage increase for themselves, and are concerned that the club would be prepared to offer Salah the huge wages which they want for themselves.

Salah has had an incredible season this year. He broke the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season, with his 32 goals guiding Liverpool to a fourth place finish. He will be hoping to continue his electric form when his side meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday.