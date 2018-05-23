Leicester Slap £75m Price Tag on Want-Away Winger Amid Continued Man City Interest

May 23, 2018

Manchester City will be forced to shell out a hefty £75m for Leicester's Riyad Mahrez should they choose to sign the Algerian this summer. January saw the Citizens rebuffed in their pursuit for the 27-year-old, but Pep Guardiola is expected to go back in for him during the closed season.

Having missed out on Alexis Sanchez to rivals Manchester United during the winter period, City turned their attention to Mahrez in a last ditch effort to reinforce an already devastating attack.

However, the Foxes remained resolute in their stance to keep the winger - demanding £95m from the now-league champions. Though City didn't make a formal bid for Mahrez, discussions between the two clubs' chief executives - Ferran Soriano and Susan Whelan - did take place.


But now, with the season over and Mahrez making it very clear to Leicester that he wants to leave the King Power stadium, the Guardian claim that Leicester have lowered their asking price to £75m - which would originate as a £60m up front fee, followed by various add-ons.

The 27-year-old is desperate to escape Leicester, having seen most of the other stars of the club's historic Premier League-winning campaign be granted their own departures.

The 27-year-old's contract currently runs until the end of the 2020 season, and while Arsenal has been heavily reported to be Mahrez's first choice destination, the player would also be happy to make the move further north to Manchester.

Guardiola is keen to sign Mahrez, as well as Napoli's defensive midfielder Jorginho, but the Spaniard has confirmed that there is no need for drastic changes to his title-winning squad.

